Alex Salmond’s funeral to take place near his Aberdeenshire home

The funeral of Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond will take place near his home in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Family and close friends of Mr Salmond will attend the service at Strichen Parish Church, which will be conducted by Reverend Ian McEwen.

Those expected to give eulogies include the Alba Party’s acting leader Kenny MacAskill; SNP MSP Fergus Ewing; and Mr Salmond’s niece, Christina Hendry.

The service and burial will be in private but a public memorial service is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The former SNP leader, who later launched the Alba Party, died in North Macedonia in October after suffering a heart attack.

His body was later repatriated with the Saltire-draped coffin landing in Aberdeen on a private plane, which was paid for by the entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014 and was responsible for securing the Scottish independence referendum, was seen off from North Macedonia by a guard of honour.

His death at the age of 69 led to tributes from across the political spectrum, with allies and opponents recognising the significance of his contribution to Scottish and UK politics.