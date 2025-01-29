Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart win political podcast of year award
The Rest Is Politics is produced by Goalhanger Podcasts, co-founded by Gary Lineker, and normally releases two episodes a week.
The Rest Is Politics has been crowned political podcast of the year.
The show hosted by Alastair Campbell, former aide to Tony Blair, and ex-Tory MP Rory Stewart won the top prize at the Political Podcasts Awards ceremony in Westminster on Wednesday night.
Launched in March 2022, The Rest Is Politics is Britain’s most popular politics podcast and regularly features in Spotify and Apple’s overall top 10 rankings for listener numbers.
On Wednesdays, Mr Campbell and Mr Stewart typically discuss UK news and politics and on Thursdays they answer questions from listeners.
The judges said the show has “truly changed” political podcasting in the UK.
Other winners included Sky News’s Electoral Dysfunction, hosted by Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman, former leader of the Scottish Conservative party Ruth Davidson and journalist Beth Rigby.
The trio’s podcast won best newcomer, and comedy moment of the year for its segment about Boris Johnson forgetting to take his ID to the polling station when he was voting in the local elections last May.
Scooping the people’s choice award were former Labour MP Ed Balls and ex-Tory chancellor George Osborne for their podcast Political Currency.