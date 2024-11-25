Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christmas hiring boost for jobs market – report

There are two jobseekers for every vacancy, according to Adzuna.

Alan Jones
Sunday 24 November 2024 19:01 EST
Christmas hiring has boosted the jobs market, figures show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Seasonal work in the run-up to Christmas has boosted the jobs market in recent weeks, according to new research.

Around 23,000 Christmas jobs are on offer in sectors including retail, catering, hospitality and construction, said jobs site Adzuna.

The total number of vacancies fell slightly in October and at a much lower rate than earlier this year, said the report.

Average advertised pay has increased for five months in a row to over £39,000, while there are two jobseekers for every vacancy, according to Adzuna.

It added that for the first time in more than a year, sales assistants were the most in-demand job on Adzuna’s site, taking over from warehouse work.

There is also a strong demand for social care workers.

Andrew Hunter of Adzuna said there had been a “challenging” start to the year for job vacancies.

“The second half of the year has shown signs of recovery and resilience. This October, we saw the first positive six-month change in vacancy numbers.

“Driven by preparations for the busy Christmas shopping season, sectors like trade and construction and retail are ramping up hiring.”

