Subpostmaster campaigners hope OBEs will help fight for full and fair redress

Leading subpostmaster campaigners who have been made Officers of the British Empire have vowed they will “never give in” in their fight to help fellow Post Office scandal victims receive full and fair compensation.

Lee Castleton, Seema Misra, Chris Head and Jo Hamilton were made OBEs for services to justice, after Sir Alan Bates was knighted earlier this year.

Mr Castleton told the PA news agency it was “wonderful” to be recognised alongside his fellow campaigners, adding: “Sometimes you have to step forward and shout as loud as you can because some of our group aren’t able to do that.”

He said: “I’m very honoured and very proud.

“Obviously, it’s one of those things where it’s not the end.

“It’s just sad that it’s been prolonged and protracted by the other side and it would be nice to just draw a line under everything with something like this – but onwards and upwards.”

Mr Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found to have had a £25,000 shortfall at his branch in 2004, and was made bankrupt after he lost his legal battle with the Post Office.

His case came under the spotlight in January when it featured heavily in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Reflecting on what campaigning had been like since the drama, Mr Castleton said: “It’s been a complete turnaround really.

“We were all of a sudden being listened to, we feel very engaged.

“Whilst it’s frustrating that the actual people making the decisions on redress and accountability aren’t listening, the whole of the nation seems like they’re very much behind us.

“It’s very uplifting and it really does make you feel emotional about it, really.”

Mr Castleton also highlighted how ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells forfeited her CBE before it was stripped from her.

He told PA: “It was not taken from her. Not taken from her for any of her actions.

“She handed it back, she had no accountability. The Government, or the Crown, or this country, never have forced anybody to either lose their job, or be removed from something, or hand back an honour.

“That’s never been forced, it’s been a choice. I’m sorry, but in 2004 I had no choice. This was put on me by a group of people who knew it to be untrue.

“Those people now deserve to be held accountable.”

Mr Castleton said there were people who are “highly pensioned, highly paid, to mislead, obfuscate, make things difficult, and are still in place” at the Post Office.

He added: “There has never been anybody removed from this company because of these actions. Never.

“Never, ever, has anybody been removed from a role within the Post Office, or the Government, or anywhere, because of their actions against the people in our group, and I think that’s disgusting. An absolute travesty.

“I hope that our fight, my fight, everyone’s fight, continues until something changes.

“I just don’t mean for our group, I mean for everybody. Society deserves so much better. We deserve proper justice – there’s nobody in this country that’s above the law.”

Asked whether he was proud to be honoured alongside his fellow campaigners, he continued: “Absolutely. Sometimes you have to step forward and shout as loud as you can, because some of our group aren’t able to do that.

“It’s important that the ones that can do whatever it is at the time, do it, and the ones that can’t do it keep their powder dry for another day.

“It’s been one of the features of the group that we’ve always been able to provide the right person at the right time to shout from the hilltops.

“The best part about the whole journey, from the terrible, terrible times to now, is the people I’m surrounded by. They’re absolutely wonderful.”

He said his message to those in charge of redress for his fellow subpostmasters would be: “I would say you will be judged on your actions, not your words, and we will never give in.”

Mrs Misra was also made an OBE in the New Year Honours, and told PA she hoped it would “give more weight to the fight” for justice and redress.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting it but, as we know, the fight is still on.

“I was very honoured, at least they have realised that the scandal happened.

“But it is still ongoing, it hasn’t finished yet. My aim is to be able to show this is still happening and to get proper full and fair compensation for everybody, and most importantly accountability.”

Mrs Misra added: “It will give more weight to the fight and we need to keep reminding people the scandal hasn’t been sorted out yet.

“It’s one of the main reasons I accepted it – to remind people that the scandal hasn’t gone yet.”

Mrs Misra, who ran a Post Office in West Byfleet, Surrey, in 2005, but was suspended in 2008, received media attention because she was pregnant and had her baby in prison.

She was handed a 15-month prison sentence on her son’s 10th birthday in November 2010, after being accused of stealing £74,000.

Mrs Misra said: “I used to say ‘God, why me?’ because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong.

“I laugh about it now but I came up with the answer myself – God probably wants some strong people to come forward to fight the Post Office.

“So it’s definitely given me a purpose in life.”

Mr Head said that despite the OBE being a “huge honour”, it was a “double-edged sword” as he, with many others, had not yet received full redress.

He was falsely accused of stealing more than £80,000 from his branch in West Bolden, near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, in 2006, before the criminal case against him was dropped.

Mr Head, who became the youngest subpostmaster, at the age of 18, when he took over the West Bolden branch, was then pursued by the Post Office through the civil courts.

He said: “It is a huge honour when I got the letter a few weeks ago.

“But what we need to utilise is what Sir Alan said when he received his, that it’s like another string to the bow.

“People will recognise you a little bit more and we can push on to try and fix all the remaining outstanding problems and unfortunately there are still quite a lot of them across the various compensation schemes.

“If it helps to resolve that then it’s worth it overall, isn’t it?”

He continued: “But at the end of the day, the honour doesn’t pay the bills.

“As they haven’t with Alan’s, they still haven’t paid his compensation as it’s still in dispute – I’m in exactly the same position as Alan.

“So as much as that (the OBE) is great, it’s kind of a ‘we’ll give you the honour but we don’t want to pay you the redress you’re due’, so it’s like a double-edged sword almost.

“We just need to continue on with the campaign, to make sure that we deliver what we set out to achieve which is to make sure everybody is fully and fairly compensated and that those responsible are held to account.

“Nothing changes, yes it’s an award that I’m thankful for, but nothing changes in terms of the approach and the campaign that we’ve been doing so far.”

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “I’m pleased to see a group of Horizon sub-postmasters recognised in this New Years Honours list.

“They deserve special recognition for their tireless campaign for postmasters who have waited far too long to get justice – and whilst this Government has doubled the total which has been paid out, we remain committed to seeing justice done.”