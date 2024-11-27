37% of older people ‘will find it hard to manage without winter fuel payment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than three-quarters (77%) of pensioners spent their winter fuel payment on fuel-related costs such as heating their homes, hot water and running household appliances last year, according to Age UK.

Nearly a quarter (24%) spent their winter fuel payment on cooking meals, the charity found.

Over a third of older people (37%) said they would find it difficult to manage financially without their winter fuel payment.

This proportion rose to more than half (53%) among pensioners who are not currently eligible for a winter fuel payment this year but who are receiving other benefits such as housing benefit, council tax support or carer’s allowance.

More than half (55%) of pensioners said they would have to turn down or reduce the hours they use heating at home.

I will have to stay in bed longer and only get up to eat 87-year-old man speaking to Age UK

One in 10 said they would have to reduce the number of hot meals they eat, according to the Kantar survey of more than 1,000 people aged 66-plus in September.

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the winter fuel allowance for pensioners would be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits, as part of measures aimed at filling a “black hole” in the public finances.

The number of pensioners in receipt of the payment is expected to fall by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

Age UK is urging those on a low income to check whether they are eligible for pension credit.

It said one 81-year-old man told the charity: “We try and only use one hour of heating a day.”

And an 87-year-old man said: “I will have to stay in bed longer and only get up to eat.”

For those without much money behind them, energy bills have become a source of real fear Caroline Abrahams, Age UK

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “It’s no surprise to us at Age UK, and it really shouldn’t be to anyone else either, that the great majority of older people spent their winter fuel payment on energy-related costs last year.

“With fuel prices having gone up so much compared to five or 10 years ago, even older people who expected to be relatively comfortable in retirement have been impacted and forced to tighten their belts. And for those without much money behind them, energy bills have become a source of real fear.”

The Household Support Fund helps struggling households with bills and essential costs over winter. Age UK is urging those who are struggling to contact their local council to see if they are entitled to any support from the fund.

The figures were released as charity Marie Curie called for a guarantee to ensure anyone with a terminal illness, whether they are of pension age or working age, receives the winter fuel payment.

Dr Sam Royston, executive director for policy and research at Marie Curie, said: “The festive season is meant to be one of warmth, joy, and celebration. No one should have to face their final days worrying about money or whether they can afford to heat their home or even switch on Christmas lights.”

James Sanderson, chief executive at charity Sue Ryder, said: “With ice and snow on the ground across much of the UK, terminally ill people will already be feeling the devastating effects of cold weather on their symptoms.

“And the recent announcement of the energy price cap rise for January will have struck a further blow to their stretched finances and quality of life, leaving many uncertain of how they will keep warm over winter.

“The sad truth is that cold weather could mean many terminally ill people die before they should. They desperately need more support through social energy tariffs and compensation schemes to help with the increased costs of keeping their home warm and running the essential medical devices they rely on.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims. Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount and cold weather payments this winter, while our extension of the Household Support Fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”