Hungary named among ‘destinations to watch’ for UK holidaymakers

Hungary has been named one of 10 “destinations to watch” for UK holidaymakers this year.

The central European country was included in the list by travel trade organisation Abta, which said it offers “beautiful countryside” and “delicious food and wine” at prices that “won’t break the bank”.

Abta described capital Budapest as “one of the world’s greatest cities”, with highlights such as “a stunning art nouveau building” at one end of the Chain Bridge over the River Danube, and “truly stunning” spas and bath houses.

Tourists seeking other parts of Hungary can hike through forests near Lake Baloton or visit wineries in the area around the city of Tokaj.

Among the other destinations on the list are: Hokkaido, an island in northern Japan; Le Marche in central Italy; and the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

The first Saturday in January is referred to as Sunshine Saturday by the travel industry as it is one of the busiest days of the year for holiday bookings.

Abta director of communications Graeme Buck said: “Millions of people are looking to go overseas this year with close to half of them saying that they’re looking to try somewhere new.

“(Our) destinations to watch gives a flavour of what might await them.

“Whether short or long haul; city or countryside; adventurous, cultural or simply offering a chance to relax – the report will have something for everyone.

“As ever, we have deliberately not chosen the most popular or fastest growing destinations, but instead aimed to inspire with some fantastic places, which may not currently be top of mind.”

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at travel company On the Beach, said: “Usually we see a spike on Sunshine Saturday and this year will be no different.

“However, throughout this month, we are expecting around six million bookings across the industry.

“Every weekend will be a booking bonanza. Sunday January 12 will be an extremely busy day, and two weeks into a cold, soggy January you can probably understand why.

“However, it’s January payday weekend when we will see an astronomical spike.”