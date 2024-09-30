Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two more teenagers charged over murder of 15-year-old boy

Daejaun Campbell cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being stabbed with a zombie knife.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 30 September 2024 03:07
Forensics officers at the scene on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, south-east London (PA)
Forensics officers at the scene on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, south-east London (PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell.

Daejaun cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being stabbed with a zombie knife at around 6.35pm on September 22 at Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene, he died a short time later.

On Saturday, Marko Balaz, 18, of Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Monday, also charged with murder.

It come after another 18-year-old man, Jacob Losiewicz of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday charged with murder.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in