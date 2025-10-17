No Frankfurt fans at Champions League game against Napoli after UEFA rejects appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eintracht Frankfurt says UEFA has rejected an appeal to move its Champions League game at Napoli to a neutral venue after its fans were banned from attending.

The match will go ahead as initially planned in Naples on Nov. 4 without its supporters, the Bundesliga club said Friday.

The Frankfurt fans were excluded on Sept. 22 when Italian authorities issued an order to Napoli denying the German club the usual ticket allocation for visiting teams because of the risk of violence between rival fans.

“It’s unacceptable that in most places away fans are welcomed as a matter of course despite major challenges, while in others — most recently in France and Italy in particular — away supporters are simply excluded by authorities in spite of identical circumstances and risks,” Frankfurt board member Philipp Reschke said in a statement.

Frankfurt asked governing body UEFA earlier this month to either move the game to a neutral venue or hold it without fans, alleging safety and organizational deficiencies at Napoli’s stadium.

“UEFA regulations do not yet provide clubs who are unilaterally affected by official bans on away fans, or even the association itself, with any means of countering – or at least offsetting – this practice and the resulting atmospheric and competitive disadvantage on the pitch,” Reschke said.

Frankfurt also protested in 2023 when its supporters were banned from the second leg of a Champions League last-16 match in Naples following fan trouble around the first leg in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt said since its fans were first banned from Naples in 2023, there have been 15 more instances of away fans being banned in UEFA club competitions.

In England, West Midlands Police banned Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League match at Aston Villa on Nov. 6 because of security concerns. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly criticized the ban.

