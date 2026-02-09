Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women's poll with 14-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duke climbed up to No. 11 in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday thanks to a 14-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils took over sole possession of first-place in the ACC last week with a one-point victory over then-No. 6 Louisville. Duke, which jumped six places this week, hasn't lost since a 16-point defeat to LSU on Dec. 4 that left the team 3-6.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll as the Huskies continue to steamroll through the regular season. They received all 31 first-place votes from a national media panel after routing DePaul by 46 points and Butler by 32 last week. UConn has won 20 consecutive games by at least 25 points — the longest such streak by a Division I team in over 25 years.

UCLA, South Carolina and Texas followed the Huskies. The Bruins edged then-No. 8 Michigan by three points Sunday to remain in first and undefeated in the Big Ten. The Longhorns beat LSU, which dropped one spot to sixth. Vanderbilt moved back up to fifth.

Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville and Oklahoma round out the top 10 this week.

Falling just short

Three of Michigan's four losses this season have come by three points to No. 1 UConn, No. 2 UCLA and No. 5 Vanderbilt. The Wolverines have shown they can consistently play with the best teams in the country.

Conference supremacy

The SEC remained the top conference with nine teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

Games of the week

No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Baylor, Thursday. First place in the Big 12 will be on the line as the Bears have a one-game lead in the standings on the Horned Frogs, who also host third-place West Virginia on Sunday.

No. 24 Princeton at Columbia, Friday. The top spot in the Ivy League will be on the line as the Tigers visit the Lions. Princeton holds a one-game lead in the standings over Columbia and Harvard. The Lions handed the Tigers their lone loss in conference play when they met two weeks ago.

