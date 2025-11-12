Judge denies emergency request to keep UCLA football at Rose Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena for a temporary restraining order in their bid to keep UCLA football games at the Rose Bowl.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant said the parties had not demonstrated an emergency that would necessitate such an action. Instead, he suggested the plaintiffs' attorneys seek discovery information about the Big Ten school's discussions with SoFi Stadium and pursue a preliminary injunction.

Attorney Nima Mohebbi, who represents the Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena, said he had filed a public records request looking for information about those discussions.

“Even though he found that there was no immediate emergency,” Mohebbi said, “he made very clear in a lot of his statements that there’s irreparable harm, that UCLA has an obligation to play at the Rose Bowl through 2044 and we’re very confident in our facts of this case. So I think all in, we feel very, very good.”

UCLA spokeswoman Mary Osako said in a statement: "As we have said, while we continue to evaluate the long-term arrangement for UCLA football home games, no decision has been made.”

UCLA has played its home games at the historic Rose Bowl since 1982. Its lease with the stadium runs through the 2043 season.

School attorneys denied in court that they had made any decisions about potential relocation.

“I don’t know why UCLA can’t just show up and play football at the Rose Bowl,” Chalfant said. "You don’t need to talk to them at all.”

