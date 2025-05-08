Things to know about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The acquittal Wednesday of three former Memphis police officers of state charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is the latest development in a case that has prompted calls for police reforms and a continuing quest for justice by his family more than two years after the 29-year-old Black man's death.

An out-of-town jury from a majority-white county took about 8 1/2 hours over two days to find Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith not guilty after a nine-day trial in state court in Memphis, which is majority Black.

Nichols ran away from a chaotic traffic stop after he was yanked out of his car, pepper-sprayed and shot with a Taser in January 2023. Five Black officers caught him and punched, kicked and hit him with a police baton. They struggled to handcuff Nichols as he called out for his mother just steps from his home. Nichols died three days after the beating.

Video captured by officers' body cameras and a police pole camera showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled with his injuries.

The ex-officers were acquitted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They still face the prospect of years in prison after they were convicted of federal charges in October, even though they also were acquitted of the most serious charges there.

Two other former officers previously pleaded guilty in both state and federal court, including Emmitt Martin, whom defense attorneys blamed for most of the violence.

The state trial jury was chosen in Hamilton County, which includes Chattanooga, after Judge James Jones Jr. ordered the case be heard outside of Shelby County, which includes Memphis. Defense lawyers had argued that intense publicity made seating a fair jury difficult.

In December, the U.S. Justice Department said a 17-month investigation showed the Memphis Police Department uses excessive force and discriminates against Black people.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

Tyre Nichols was originally from California, but he moved to Memphis to live with his mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather Rodney Wells.

Nichols worked with his stepdad at Memphis-based FedEx. Tall and slim, Nichols liked photography and skateboarding. He was on his way home to enjoy a sesame chicken dinner prepared by his mother when he was pulled over in his car by three members of the Memphis Police Department's Scorpion Unit.

The unit targeted drugs, illegal guns and violent offenders to amass arrests, while sometimes using force against unarmed people. It was disbanded shortly after Nichols' death.

A chaotic traffic stop

According to trial testimony, officers saw Nichols speeding and tried to stop him. Nichols did not pull over for about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), making it a “high risk” stop in their eyes. He eventually stopped at a red light in a left-turn lane.

Haley and Martin pounced quickly, yanking Nichols out of the car and pulling him to the ground while giving him expletive-filled orders to comply. Nichols told the officers that he didn't do anything, that he just wanted to go home, and that they were “doing a lot right now.”

At one point, Martin said “let go of my gun,” but there was no evidence Nichols actually went for the weapon. Pepper spray was deployed, and the officers were hit. Nichols managed to get away and was shot with a Taser as he ran towards his house.

Tackled, pummeled and left to struggle with his injuries

Bean tackled Nichols from behind. As he and Smith grappled with Nichols, Mills arrived and used more pepper spray. Mills, angry that he sprayed himself, testified that he hit Nichols three times in the arm with a police baton.

Martin kicked and punched Nichols multiple times in the head. Haley kicked Nichols once before he was handcuffed.

Nichols was kept on the ground, seated against a police car. Nichols was left to struggle with his injuries with little or no medical care for 19 minutes before he was taken to a hospital.

Nichols died three days later of blunt force trauma to the head. A medical examiner said Nichols had tears and bleeding in the brain.

Prosecutors claim excessive force

Prosecutors argued that the officers used excessive, deadly force in trying to handcuff Nichols and were criminally responsible for each others’ actions.

The officers also had a duty to intervene and stop the beating and tell medical personnel that Nichols had been struck in the head, but they failed to do so, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors relied heavily on the graphic video of the beating to make their case. Jurors were repeatedly shown the video during the trial.

As the officers stood around talking about the beating, Bean said Nichols had been “eating” the blows and Smith said they hit Nichols with “so many pieces,” or punches.

Haley took a cellphone photo of a severely-injured Nichols and shared it 11 times.

Defense witnesses, arguments sway the jury

Defense attorneys emphasized that it was Martin, not their clients, who kicked and punched Nichols several times in the head. The actions of Bean, Haley and Smith were only meant to get handcuffs on Nichols, they argued.

The defense also seemed to score points with its use-of-force experts, who testified that the officers acted in compliance with police department policies and widely accepted law enforcement standards. Attorneys for Bean and Smith called character witnesses who testified that the men did their job with skill, compassion and honor.

Defense attorneys noted in closing arguments that credit and debit cards that did not belong to Nichols were found in his car and said that was likely why Nichols ran from the traffic stop. The lawyers have argued that the beating would not have happened if Nichols had allowed himself to be handcuffed.

The jury could have convicted the officers on lesser charges including reckless homicide. Right after the verdicts were read, the officers hugged each other and their lawyers.

What's next for Nichols' family?

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he spoke to Nichols’ family and said, “They were devastated. ... I think they were outraged.”

Nichols' family will still see a measure of justice. All five officers face extended time in federal prison, where there is no parole. Mills and Martin also will receive punishment after their guilty pleas in state court, though it may coincide with the length of their federal prison terms.

Meanwhile, the five officers, the city of Memphis and the police chief a re being sued by Nichols’ family for $550 million. A trial has been scheduled for the summer of 2026.