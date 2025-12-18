Photos show performances by Turkey's whirling dervishes

NewsPhotos show performances by Turkey's whirling dervishesBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos show performances by Turkey's whirling dervishesShow all 11 Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order performed Sheb-i Arus ceremonies in Istanbul, Turkey, to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi.___This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutTurkeyIstanbulIslamicSufi
