A fire at a perfume depot in northwestern Turkey kills 6 people

A fire at a perfume depot in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province has claimed six lives

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 November 2025 11:52 EST
Turkey Depot Fire
Turkey Depot Fire (DIA Photo)

A fire at a perfume depot in northwestern Turkey on Saturday morning killed six people and left one person injured, officials said.

The cause of the blaze in Kocaeli province was not immediately known. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. local time, with local media reporting it was preceded by several explosions. Emergency teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site, and the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Speaking with reporters, the province's governor, Ilhami Aktas, said that six had died and one was injured and was receiving treatment. He added that the cause of the fire was yet unknown and was under investigation.

