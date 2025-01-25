Apartment building collapses in central Turkey, trapping 2 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rescuers were battling to reach two people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in central Turkey on Saturday, officials said, with three others already rescued. No deaths were reported.

The collapse comes amid renewed focus on building safety following the deaths of 78 people in a fire Tuesday that ripped through a 12-story hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey. Investigators are examining whether proper fire prevention measures were in place.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Saturday that 79 people were registered as living in the four-story apartment block in the city of Konya, some 260 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital Ankara.

Those remaining under the debris were Syrian nationals, Yerlikaya said, adding that the cause of the building collapse was not immediately known. “If there is a fault, negligence or anything else, we will learn it together,” he told journalists.

TV images showed emergency workers sifting through a large pile of rubble Saturday morning following the building’s collapse Friday evening. State-run Anadolu Agency reported that four people were detained as part of the investigation.

The second anniversary of an earthquake that hit southern Turkey and north Syria, killing more than 59,000, is just two weeks away. The high death toll at the time was due in part to building safety regulations being ignored.

In 2004, a 12-story apartment building collapsed in Konya, claiming the lives of 92 people and injuring some 30 others. Structural flaws and negligence were blamed for the collapse.