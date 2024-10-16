An earthquake measuring 5.9 hits eastern Turkey, causing panic but no major damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A moderately strong earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Wednesday, causing widespread panic, officials said. No serious injury or significant destruction was reported.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck the town of Kale in Malatya province at 10:46 a.m. (07:46 GMT), according to the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, known as AFAD.

The earthquake was felt in nearby provinces including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa and Tunceli, as well as in some parts of northern Syria.

People rushed out of homes and offices in fear throughout the region. More than an hour after the quake struck, many were still waiting in the streets and parks, reluctant to return indoors. Schools were ordered closed in Malatya and Elazig.

In Elazig, about a dozen people sustained minor injuries after jumping out of windows in panic, Mayor Sahin Serifogullari said. Around 20 such incidents were reported in Malatya, HaberTurk television reported.

Malatya was one 11 provinces that was devastated by a powerful earthquake that hit struck parts of Turkey and northern Syria last year. More than 53,000 people were killed in Turkey.

Many buildings at risk of collapse had already been either torn down or evacuated after the 2023 earthquake, Malatya Gov. Seddar Yavuz said.

AFAD said a total of four buildings in Malatya, Sanliurfa and Elazig were damaged on Wednesday. In Elazig, four people were rescued unhurt from a building that was partially damaged, it said.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. More than 17,000 people were also killed in a powerful earthquake in northwestern Turkey in 1999.