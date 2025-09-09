Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Activist group says a drone hit a Gaza aid boat in Tunisia, but authorities deny attack

An international activist group says a boat in its flotilla was hit by a drone while docked in Tunisia

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 September 2025 03:39 EDT

An international activist group seeking to deliver aid to Gaza on a flotilla says one of its boats was hit by what it believes was a drone while docked in Tunisia. Tunisian authorities denied a drone was involved, and said they are investigating a fire in a life jacket aboard the boat.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement overnight that a vessel known as the “Family Boat” and traveling under a Portuguese flag “was struck by a drone,” but that no one aboard was hurt.

Footage posted on the group's social media showed a flash of light landing on one of the boats and setting off what appears to be a fire.

The group, whose flotilla was scheduled to leave Tunisia on Wednesday, is expected to give a news conference in Tunis later Tuesday about what happened. It said the incident would not derail its mission to deliver aid to Gaza.

The flotilla is part of a broad movement seeking to deliver aid to Gaza by boat.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement that reports about a drone attack were unfounded, and that specialized security units are investigating the results of a fire in a life jacket.

The Israeli military and Israeli government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in