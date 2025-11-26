Tunisia summons European Union envoy over alleged protocol breach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tunisian President Kais Saied summoned the European Union’s ambassador to convey “a firmly toned protest” over a perceived breach of diplomatic protocol, Tunisia's presidency said Wednesday.

The summons came after EU Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone met with the heads of Tunisia's influential UGTT labor union and main employers’ union UTICA. The two unions won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize along with two other Tunisian organizations for laying the groundwork for the North African country's new democracy.

The Tunisian president’s office said in a statement that Saied reminded the ambassador that accredited envoys are expected to respect Tunisia’s sovereignty and follow official channels in their contacts. The statement did not specify what prompted the reprimand.

European Commission spokesperson Anouar el-Anouni said Wednesday the EU ″takes note of the messages transmitted by President Saied″ to the ambassador.

″It is normal ... for diplomats to have dialogue with a broad range of interlocutors,″ el-Anouni said. ″That includes members of civil society, who can greatly contribute to reinforcing bilateral cooperation and improve the quality of dialogue.″ He noted the Nobel honors.

In recent weeks, Tunisia has faced growing protests across the country, as doctors, activists and regular citizens raise demands for more social justice. Tunisia is also seeing an escalating clampdown on rights and freedoms under Saied, which he frames as a war against corruption and perceived national security threats.

Saied has increasingly strained relations with major civil-society groups and conventional labor partners.

The EU ambassador met this week with UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi to mark 30 years of EU-Tunisia cooperation. According to a readout from UGTT’s Echaab newspaper, Perrone visited the union’s headquarters and praised the organization’s role in social dialogue and economic development. Taboubi used the meeting to call for deeper cooperation, notably regarding employment, professional training and economic reforms.

Last week, Perrone met with UTICA leader Samir Majoul to discuss economic ties and challenges facing Tunisian industries.

Both groups are considered key players in Tunisian society and have been at the center of national dialogue efforts since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.