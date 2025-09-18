Judge blocks Trump administration from immediately deporting Guatemalan migrant children
A judge is blocking the Trump administration from immediately deporting Guatemalan migrant children who came to the U.S. alone back to their home country.
The Thursday decision by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly comes after the Republican administration’s Labor Day weekend attempt to remove Guatemalan migrant children who were living in government shelters and foster care.
Immigration and children’s advocates immediately sued to prevent the children’s removal, arguing that many of these children were fleeing abuse or violence and the government was bypassing longstanding legal procedures meant to protect them. Kelly’s decision extends a temporary order while the case plays out.