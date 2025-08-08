Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Appeals court tosses judge's contempt finding against Trump administration in prison deportations

An appeals court is tossing out a judge’s contempt finding against President Donald Trump's administration in a case over deportations to an El Salvador prison

Trump Migrant Deportations Lawsuit El Salvador Venezuela Boasberg Judge
Friday 08 August 2025 11:05 EDT
Trump
Trump

An appeals court on Friday tossed out a judge’s contempt finding against the Trump administration in a case over deportations to an El Salvador prison.

The decision from the appeals court based in the nation’s capital reverses a finding from U.S District Judge James E. Boasberg that there was probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court.

Boasberg had accused administration officials of rushing deportees out of the country under the Alien Enemies Act last month before they could challenge their removal in court, and then willfully disregarding his order that planes already in the air should return to the United States.

The administration has denied violating his order.

