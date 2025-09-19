Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order letting transgender people choose passport sex markers

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports

Via AP news wire
Friday 19 September 2025 11:47 EDT
The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports.

The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

