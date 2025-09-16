Watch live: Donald Trump and Melania arrive in UK for second state visit
Watch live as Donald Trump arrives in the UK for his second presidential state visit on Tuesday (16 September).
After touching down in London on Air Force One, Trump will travel to Windsor Castle on Wednesday where he will be hosted by King Charles III for two days of events including a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.
Departing for the UK, the US president praised the King as an "elegant gentleman” who he has been friends with for a long time.
He will then head to Chequers - Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's country residence - the following day.
While he will not visit parliament in London, protest groups are expected to fill the capital to demonstrate against what they call “our Government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.
In light of the recent murder of Charlie Kirk, as well as the previous assassination attempt against Trump last year, there will be no public-facing engagements.
Earlier on Tuesday, a “very high threat level” was declared at Windsor Castle before the two-day trip, which involves the biggest security operation since the coronation.
