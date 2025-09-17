Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump attends a state banquet held by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 September).

During the lavish dinner at St George’s Hall, which will see some 160 guests in attendance, both the US president and the King will give speeches.

Prior to the banquet, both Charles and Camilla personally inspected the 50 metre table, which is covered in floral arrangements, as seen in a video shared on X from the Royal Family’s official account.

Mr Trump will be sitting next to the King and Princess of Wales, while his wife Melania will be between the Queen and Prince of Wales.

Preparations for a state banquet start around six months in advance and it typically takes household staff around three days to lay the table.

The US president flew to the UK on Air Force One on Tuesday (16 September). On his first official day, he paid a visit to St George's Chapel to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave and witnessed a guard of honour and carriage procession.

On Thursday (18 September), he will head to Chequers - Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's country residence.

Outside the castle grounds, protesters have taken to the streets of Windsor. Two people have been arrested so far on Wednesday, whilst four people were arrested on Tuesday (16 September) after an image of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was projected onto the royal residence.