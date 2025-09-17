Watch live: King and Queen host lavish state banquet for Donald Trump at Windsor Castle
Watch live as Donald Trump attends a state banquet held by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 September).
During the lavish dinner at St George’s Hall, which will see some 160 guests in attendance, both the US president and the King will give speeches.
Prior to the banquet, both Charles and Camilla personally inspected the 50 metre table, which is covered in floral arrangements, as seen in a video shared on X from the Royal Family’s official account.
Mr Trump will be sitting next to the King and Princess of Wales, while his wife Melania will be between the Queen and Prince of Wales.
Preparations for a state banquet start around six months in advance and it typically takes household staff around three days to lay the table.
The US president flew to the UK on Air Force One on Tuesday (16 September). On his first official day, he paid a visit to St George's Chapel to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave and witnessed a guard of honour and carriage procession.
On Thursday (18 September), he will head to Chequers - Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's country residence.
Outside the castle grounds, protesters have taken to the streets of Windsor. Two people have been arrested so far on Wednesday, whilst four people were arrested on Tuesday (16 September) after an image of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was projected onto the royal residence.
