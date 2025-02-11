Pope rebukes Trump administration over migrant deportations, warns 'it will end badly'
Pope Francis has issued a major rebuke to the Trump administration’s mass deportation of migrants
Pope Francis issued a major rebuke Tuesday to the Trump administration’s mass deportation of migrants, warning that the program to forcefully deport people purely because of their illegal status deprives them of their inherent dignity and “will end badly.”
Francis took the remarkable step of addressing the U.S. migrant crackdown in a letter to the bishops of the United States, who have criticized the expulsions as harming the most vulnerable.
History's first Latin American pope has long made caring for migrants a priority of his pontificate, demanding that countries welcome, protect, promote and integrate those fleeing conflicts, poverty and climate disasters. Francis has also said governments are expected to do so to the limits of their capacity.
