Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge says US must allow migrants a chance to challenge in court any deportations to Libya

A federal judge has found the Trump administration can’t deport migrants to Libya unless they have a meaningful chance to challenge their removal in court

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 May 2025 17:27 EDT

A federal judge on Wednesday found the Trump administration can’t deport migrants to Libya unless they have a meaningful chance to challenge their removal in court.

The order from U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts comes after attorneys said immigration authorities informed migrants of plans to deport them to Libya, a country with a history of human rights violations.

Murphy previously found that any migrants deported to countries other than their homelands must first be allowed to argue that it would jeopardize their safety.

He said that any “allegedly imminent” removals would “clearly violate this Court’s Order.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in