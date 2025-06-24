Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump administration will provide $30 million to Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza

The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza

Matthew Lee,Ellen Knickmeyer
Tuesday 24 June 2025 15:35 EDT
Israel Palestinians Gaza
Israel Palestinians Gaza (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The request is the first known U.S. government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid program, confirmed that the U.S. authorized the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticized by the U.N., humanitarian groups and others.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in