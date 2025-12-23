Controversial '60 Minutes' segment on Trump immigration policy leaks online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controversial news segment that was abruptly pulled from the television show “60 Minutes," appears to have been leaked online this week after the last minute decision to pull the story exploded into public debate about journalistic independence.

The segment featured interviews with migrants who were sent to the notorious El Salvadorian prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, under President Donald Trump’s aggressive crackdown on immigration.

A recording of the story appears to have aired on the Global Television Network, which is one of Canada’s largest television networks. The story appears to have been taken down, but it is still on a website that captures and preserves webpages after they are taken down.

It is not clear how or why the story was leaked. Representatives for CBS News and Global TV did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday morning, and did not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Numerous deportees in the leaked video report torture, beatings and abuse. One Venezuelan deportee featured in the leaked video reported being punished with sexual abuse and solitary confinement.

Another deportee said guards beat him and broke his bones as soon as he arrived.

“When you get there, you already know you're in hell. You don't need anyone to tell you,” he said.

The story featured numerous experts who called into question the legal basis for deporting migrants so hastily amidst pending judicial decisions.

The decision to pull the story that was critical of the Trump administration was met with widespread accusations that leadership at CBS was shielding the president from unfavorable coverage.

The journalist who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, in an email sent to fellow “60 Minutes” correspondents said the story was factually correct and had been cleared by CBS lawyers and its standards division. CBS news chief Bari Weiss said Monday the story did not “advance the ball," and pointed out that the Trump administration had refused to comment for the story. Weiss said she wanted a greater effort made to get their point of view and said that she looked forward to airing Alfonsi’s piece “when it’s ready.”

The dispute put one of journalism’s most respected brands — and a frequent target of Trump — back in the spotlight and amplifies questions about whether Weiss’ appointment was a signal that CBS News was headed in a more Trump-friendly direction.