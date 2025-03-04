Census Bureau under Trump seeks permission to delete questions about gender identity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Census Bureau under the Trump administration has sought permission to delete questions about gender identity from a monthly survey that gathers near real-time data about American life.

The Census Bureau two weeks ago asked the Office of Management and Budget for permission to delete questions about gender identity from the Household Trends and Outlook Pulse Survey. The agency said the Feb. 14 request was made to align with President Donald Trump’s order stripping federal money from programs that “promote gender ideology.”

Issued on the first day of Trump's second term in January, his order calls for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and through policies such as federal prison assignments. The position conflicts with what the American Medical Association and other mainstream medical groups say: that extensive scientific research suggests sex and gender are better understood as a spectrum than by an either-or definition.

Trump has targeted transgender and nonbinary people with a series of executive orders since he returned to office. Several civil rights groups have challenged the orders in court. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday blocked most of Trump’s plan to pull federal funding from institutions that provide gender-affirming care for transgender youth, pending a final decision on the merits of the case.

The Census Bureau has had plans to ask questions about sexual identity and gender identity on the 2027 American Community Survey, the most comprehensive survey of American life. Questions about sexual orientation and gender identity started being tested in August with trial questionnaires sent out to several hundred thousand households. The Census Bureau on Monday didn't respond to an emailed query asking about whether gender identity questions also would be deleted from the American Community Survey.

Separately, the Census Bureau on Tuesday terminated at least two outside advisory committees set up to provide guidance to the agency from outside experts. The axed bodies were the 2030 Census Advisory Committee and the Census Scientific Advisory Committee.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP.