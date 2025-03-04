Watch live: Justin Trudeau announces Canada’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces his country’s response to Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs.
The US president’s introduction of his long-threatened 25 percent trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada has caused global stock markets to drop sharply, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all falling.
Investors, fearful of a trade war erupting, had hoped the president might relent in his promise to penalize imports from the nation’s two biggest trading partners.
Instead, Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that there was “no room left for Mexico or for Canada,” adding: “The tariffs, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow.”
The president also said that he would impose an extra 10 percent tariff on China, on top of the previous 10 percent tariff he introduced last month, with Beijing already retaliating.
The unease has already led to warnings that the U.S. could be heading for recession, with the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimating real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2025 at -2.8 percent, down from +3.9 percent just four weeks ago.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments