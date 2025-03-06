Trudeau expects a trade war between Canada and the US for the 'foreseeable future'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he he expects Canada and the U.S. to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colorful but constructive call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week
Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don’t overly harm” certain sectors and workers.
He also reiterated that “ we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted.”