Taylor Swift makes her Super Bowl return to watch Travis Kelce and his Chiefs face the Eagles

Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs try to complete a historic championship three-peat against her home state Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The pop superstar, wearing a simple white ensemble, was spotted about 90 minutes before kickoff in her suite at the Superdome, where she played three sold-out shows during her record-setting Eras Tour last October.

The Chiefs are 19-3 with her in the crowd, including 9-0 this season. She has never seen them lose in the playoffs.

Swift and Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season, when the four-time All-Pro tight end invited the 14-time Grammy Award-winner to watch him play in a matchup with the Bears. Kelce had famously tried to deliver a friendship bracelet to Swift when she played at Arrowhead Stadium, only to be thwarted that particular day.

Their relationship blossomed as the Chiefs pursued their second consecutive Super Bowl last year, and Swift was part of the on-field celebration on a cold night in Baltimore when the Chiefs beat the Ravens to win the AFC championship.

Then came Swift's starring sidelight at the big game in Las Vegas.

She was in the midst of her Eras Tour and had played a concert in Tokyo the same weekend. Swift made a mad dash from there to the airport, hopped a private jet to Los Angeles, and made it to Las Vegas with time to spare. Once inside Allegiant Stadium, fans and TV cameras watched Swift win a beer-chugging contest, party with celebrity friends such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and eventually make her way to the field following the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the 49ers.

Kelce and Swift celebrated by locking lips as red and gold confetti fell around them like rain.

There was no closely watched trip around the globe this week, though.

Swift arrived in the Big Easy in time to join Kelce on a double-date with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on the players' night off Friday. The couples dined at Lilette, a French restaurant near the Garden District.

On the eve of the big game, Swift was spotted with musicians Danielle and Alana Haim at Gianna Restaurant.

The big question swirling Sunday was not whether Swift would make it to the game, like last year, but what could happen if she found herself on the field afterward, celebrating Kelce's third straight Super Bowl title and fourth overall.

The 35-year-old Kelce has been noncommittal about playing next year, and some within the Chiefs organization are bracing for his potential retirement. Kelce has been laying the groundwork for his post-playing career, building a lucrative podcast with his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, and appearing on “Saturday Night Live” and other TV shows.

Then there's the question of whether Kelce might pop the question. According to BetMGM, those willing to gamble on his plans could get 8/1 odds that Kelce would propose to Swift with a Chiefs victory.

