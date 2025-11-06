Travelers brace for chaos as US government shutdown threatens holiday flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travelers braced for canceled flights, scrambled plans and holidays stranded in airports as a U.S. government shutdown threatened to snarl trips across the country.

News that the Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic at 40 airports beginning Friday set off a flurry of worry among those planning trips.

“Oh no,” said 31-year-old Talia Dunyak, who is due to fly next week from Vienna to Philadelphia, among the airports targeted by the FAA for flight cutbacks. “I’m really hoping my flights don’t get canceled.”

Dunyak is due to meet her newborn niece, have some business meetings and celebrate Thanksgiving with family during a carefully planned trip. Now she’s wondering what will happen.

“It’s such a busy time to travel and there’s not so many direct flights,” said Dunyak, who works in public relations. “I might end up in some nightmare.”

Those worries were pervasive with Thanksgiving and the busiest travel days of the year looming ahead and a crush of passengers fearful of reliving a scene out of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Though the exact parameters of the FAA’s plan were not released, it promised to upend trips in broad swaths of the country. Affected airports are dotted across more than two dozen states and include some of the busiest hubs, including Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, and San Francisco. In some of the biggest cities — such as New York, Houston and Chicago — multiple airports will be affected.

It was enough to cause Laura Adams to ditch plans of flying altogether.

Adams lives in Vero Beach, Florida, and typically flies with her husband for Thanksgiving with his family in Fair Hope, Alabama. They’ll now make a 10-hour drive instead.

“We really felt quite uneasy and just didn’t want to risk having a flight cancellation or a delay or getting stuck,” said Adams. “It just seems really risky.”

Though she’s not a fan of long car trips, she’s resigned herself to it, even if the shutdown ends and flights are restored.

“Just kind of weighing the pros and cons, it just seems like a better option,” she said.

Jennifer Dombrowski, a 45-year-old American living in Bordeaux, France, likewise adapted her plans. She’s due to travel next week to her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, for the first time in two years, and has opted to skirt U.S. airports altogether. She’ll fly to Toronto, then drive to visit her parents, including a father with terminal cancer.

“I don’t really want to deal,” she said. “What if the flight gets cancelled?”

Joseph Trainor, 55, who shuttles between New York his home in Boynton Beach, Florida, every week, canceled his flights for next week — and is looking to book multiple backup routes farther down the road, in case future trips land on the chopping block.

“I’m afraid the flights I’m on are going to cancel,” he said. “It’s going to cause a cascading effect throughout the system.”

Even with the safeguards of additional reservations, Trainor knows cancellations can ripple through the system and affect him anyway. Still, he’s thinking about the Transportation Security Administration agents who have been going without pay in a shutdown that entered its 38th day on Thursday.

“They’re the heroes keeping the system going, and I don’t know if the government realizes how much air traffic and our economy is based on that,” Trainor said.