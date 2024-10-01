Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch again as Conservative leadership candidates Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly addressed the Tory party conference on Tuesday (1 October).

The address came as Mr Jenrick faced criticism from his own colleagues for doubling down on a claim that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.

The frontrunner to replace Rishi Sunak defended his assertion that the military is taking lethal action because of fears that European laws would free any detained assailants as “absolutely correct”.

Fellow contender Cleverly urged Jenrick to justify his statement.

“The British military always abide by international humanitarian law, the law of armed conflict,” he said.

“We have, I was about to say some of the most… no, we have the most professional military in the world. Our military do not murder people.”