Milwaukee schools audit finds widespread problems hurting Wisconsin's largest district

The Milwaukee pubic school district struggles with a “culture resistant to change” that has undermined its ability to function properly, disproportionately harming its most vulnerable students, an audit ordered by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers released on Thursday found.

Evers, who served as Wisconsin's superintendent of schools before becoming governor, ordered the independent audit last year after it became known the district failed to submit financial reports to the state leading to the resignation of the district's superintendent and the withholding of funding by state officials.

The audit found that the district, which is the state's largest, with more than 66,000 students, must make sweeping, high-level changes to be more transparent with parents and taxpayers.

“MPS must make systemic changes to ensure that students—particularly the most vulnerable—are at the center of every decision,” the audit by MGT of America Consulting said. “Ultimately, this work is in service of students, whose future success hinges on a district capable of delivering equitable, high-quality education.”

Auditors identified “critical issues stemming from leadership and staff turnover, fragmented planning, outdated systems, and unproductive reporting protocols, which have led to siloed operations and inefficient practices.”

Evers. in a statement, urged the district to quickly accept the audit's 29 recommendations.

“This audit is a critical next step for getting MPS back on track and, ultimately, improving outcomes for our kids,” Evers said.

The school district said in a statement that the audit will serve as a guide for improvement.

“While acknowledging the need for focused support, the report makes clear that we have an opportunity to build on this momentum, strengthening our schools and communities while creating a more unified path forward,” the district said.

The audit was released two days after Milwaukee schools announced it was hiring former Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius as its new superintendent. The audit also comes amid a race for the state superintendent of schools, where school and student performance is a top issue.

Evers made $5.5 million in public funds available for a pair of audits. The first one cost $2.5 million and Evers said the remaining $3 million will be used to help the district implement the audit's recommendations. He is proposing that an additional $5 million be spent to address future audit results, including one pending related to instruction.

The money would only be awarded if the state is satisfied that the district is making progress, Evers said.