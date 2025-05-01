Select list of nominees for 2025 Tony Awards
Tony Award nominations have been handed out, and the five shows competing for best musical are “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.”
The best new play category is made up of “English,” “The Hills of California,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose.”
The leading lady in a musical category is fierce, with Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Simard facing off. As is the leading actor in a play category, which has George Clooney, Cole Escola, Jon Michael Hill, Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix and Louis McCartney.
The Tony Awards will be handed out June 8 at Radio City Music Hall during a telecast hosted by “Wicked” star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.
Here are select nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, announced Thursday:
Best Musical
“Buena Vista Social Club”; “Dead Outlaw”; “Death Becomes Her”; “Maybe Happy Ending”; "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"
Best Play
“English”; “The Hills of California”; “John Proctor Is the Villain”; “Oh, Mary!”; “Purpose”
Best Revival of a Play
“Eureka Day”; “Romeo + Juliet”; “Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”; “Yellow Face”
Best Revival of a Musical
“Floyd Collins”; “Gypsy”; “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”; “Sunset Blvd.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”; Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”; Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”; Harry Lennix, “Purpose”; Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”; Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”; LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”; Sadie Sink, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”; Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”; Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”; James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”; Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”; Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”; Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop! The Musical”; Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”; Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”; Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”; Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”; Joy Woods, “Gypsy”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”; Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”; Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”; Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”; Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe, “English”; Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”; Marjan Neshat, “English”; Fina Strazza, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Kara Young, “Purpose”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis, “Purpose”; Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”; Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”; Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”
Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, “English”; Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”; Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”; Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”; David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”; Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jerry Mitchell, “Boop! The Musical”; Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Best Book of a Musical
“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Ramirez; “Dead Outlaw,” Itamar Moses; “Death Becomes Her,” Marco Pennette; “Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park; “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score
"Dead Outlaw" (Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna); "Death Becomes Her" (Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey); "Maybe Happy Ending" (Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park); "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" (Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts); "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical" (Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez)
