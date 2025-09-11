AP photos show women in Japan working to break down barriers in ancient, tradition-bound sumo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For centuries, sumo's deep links with the Shinto religion barred women from entering the ring, let alone allowing them to participate.

While women remain excluded from professional sumo, more than 600 now compete at the amateur level. The Associated Press documented some of them in training, including wrestlers preparing for the Sumo World Championships this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since 2016, girls from across Japan have traveled to Tottori Jōhoku High School, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) west of Tokyo, to attend weeklong training camps at the nation’s largest girls’ sumo club.

Participation has more than doubled in recent years, 24-year-old coach and alumna Nana Kakuda said.

Kakuda, who began wrestling in elementary school, remembers being unable to enter a national tournament, even after winning her prefectural title, because the venue in Tokyo allowed only boys. That exclusion, she said, strengthened her will to promote women’s sumo.

At the Keio University Sumo Club, women and men train side by side. Among them is 22-year-old Rio Hasegawa, the 2024 middleweight world champion and the first female member since the club’s founding in 1919.

Men compete bare-chested in a mawashi, the traditional loincloth, but women wear it over spandex shirts and bodysuits. That's a reflection of both cultural modesty and body image expectations. Girls in sumo often face teasing, sometimes enough to push them out of the sport.

“I hope for a world where there’s no distinction between men and women in sumo, where girls can train freely and continue into adulthood," said 2023 world champion Airi Hisano, 27, who trains while working full-time.

