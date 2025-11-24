Driver arrested in Tokyo after car hits about 10 people, seriously injuring 2, local media say
A car struck about 10 people in Tokyo on Monday, seriously injuring two of them, and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene, Japanese media reported.
Police did not immediately comment on the incident, but they said a representative would provide an update as soon as possible.
The Mainichi newspaper reported that police had arrested the driver, who fled the scene, adding the driver is under investigation for a suspected hit and run.
Other details were not immediately available.
Monday was a national holiday in Japan.