TNT Sports will televise 24 of 63 Club World Cup matches on TNT, TBS and truTV under an agreement with DAZN
TNT Sports will televise 24 of 63 Club World Cup matches on TNT, TBS and truTV under an agreement with the streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday.
DAZN obtained world-wide rights from FIFA in a deal announced in December. TNT Sports is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.
FIFA's expanded 32-team tournament will be played in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13.
FIFA decided the clubs will have priority for players over national teams; the CONCACAF Gold Cup is scheduled for June 14 to July 6.
Warner Bros. Discovery is in the third year of an eight-year agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for U.S. rights to games of the U.S. men's, women's and youth national teams that are controlled by the USSF.
