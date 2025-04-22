Former Brazil coach Tite puts his career on pause to take mental health break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Brazil coach Tite said on Tuesday he is pausing his professional career for an undetermined amount of time to deal with physical and mental health issues.

The 63-year-old Tite had been expected to sign a contract with Corinthians, the club he previously led to several trophies including the 2012 Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup titles.

Local media reported that Tite, who was fired from local club Flamengo last year, had an anxiety attack overnight before flying from Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, to Sao Paulo.

“I have to understand that, as a human being, I can be vulnerable. Admitting to that will certainly make me stronger," said Tite, who coached Brazil from 2016 to 2022.

”I love what I do and I will continue to, but as I spoke to my family and noticed the signs that my body was giving me I decided to do what is best now and interrupt my career to take care of myself as long as I need," the coach said. “There was an ongoing conversation with Corinthians, but it will have to be halted due to a difficult but necessary decision."

Tite was fired from Flamengo on Sept. 30, less than one year after he took the job. He hasn't worked since.

Corinthians, who fired coach Ramón Diáz last week, confirmed it was “very close to a deal” with Tite, who was expected to “sign the contract and train the team later on Tuesday.”

