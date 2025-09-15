PHOTO ESSAY: On Greece's Tinos island, families own and lovingly care for 1,000 chapels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A glance in any direction on the Greek island of Tinos reveals at least a dozen chapels, recognizable as tiny houses of worship by their miniature belltowers and simple crosses.

There are some 1,000 — more than one per 10 residents — and they're owned and cared for by ordinary families, mostly Orthodox Christians but also Catholics, in a rare tradition rooted in centuries of history that they're adamant about passing down the generations.

Eleftheria Levanti regularly prays that her children and grandchildren will enjoy the protection of the saints honored at her family's three chapels. In a poem she's written, she compares them to "pigeons that have stopped to rest. These are our small chapels, the houses of God built by his children to praise him.”

Across the wind-swept island, some chapels are squeezed between giant granite boulders where goats scamper or on top of schist rockfaces plunging into the sea. Others perch among olive groves, vines or beehives, and others still share walls with houses in the many villages. On a high plateau, one Orthodox and one Catholic chapel sit back-to-back, their doors facing opposite sides.

Some chapels have chandeliers, an intricate marble iconostasis or dozens of icons, while others have no electricity, only a stand for candles by the main icon in the stony interior.

At least once a year, the families gather to brush them up — a fresh coat of paint for the whitewashed walls, waterproofing the roof, retouching the blue accents on doors, windows and belltower tops, and polishing the liturgical implements.

Then dozens to hundreds of community members gather to worship and to celebrate during the feast day of the saint or honorific of the Virgin Mary that the chapel is devoted to.

Even those who don't consider themselves religious are proud of their chapels and engaged in their upkeep.

“I like to come here because it’s quiet; it’s a peaceful place to relax," said Giannis Kafantaris, 26, who took a book to Panagia Theoskepasti, the chapel his family co-owns, on a recent September afternoon. “I want to keep it going.”

___

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.