Paris prosecutor's office investigates TikTok over youth suicide content

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it has opened an investigation into TikTok over allegations that the platform allows content promoting suicide and that its algorithms may encourage vulnerable young people to take their own lives.

The announcement follows a lawsuit targeting TikTok by several French families, a French parliamentary probe into the psychological impact of TikTok on children and reports detailing similar issues published by Amnesty International and the French Senate.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. Helplines outside the U.S. can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the investigation will examine “content consisting notably of the promotion of suicide” as well as whether TikTok respected obligations to notify authorities of infractions committed by intermediaries.

In a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press, TikTok refuted the claims in the parliamentary report that helped lead to the investigation.

“With more than 50 pre-set features and settings designed specifically to support the safety and well-being of teens, and 9 in 10 violative videos removed before they’re ever viewed, we invest heavily in safe and age-appropriate teen experiences,″ the statement said.

The Paris police cybercrime brigade will investigate possible crimes including “propaganda for products or methods ... used to take one’s life,” and allowing illicit transactions linked to organized crime, the prosecutor's office said.

If the investigation leads to charges and convictions, those found guilty could face several years in prison and fines. As is common in French law, the prosecutor’s office did not name individuals at this stage who could face eventual charges in the investigation.

Last year, seven families sued TikTok France, accusing the platform of failing to moderate harmful content and exposing children to life-threatening material. Out of the seven families, two experienced the loss of a child.

One was 15-year-old Marie Le Tiec. Delving into her daughter’s phone after her death, Stephanie Mistre discovered videos promoting suicide methods, tutorials and comments encouraging users to go beyond “mere suicide attempts.” Mistre said TikTok’s algorithm had repeatedly pushed such content to her daughter.

“They normalized depression and self-harm, turning it into a twisted sense of belonging,'' Mistre told AP at the time.

TikTok and other social media platforms have also come under scrutiny globally for allegedly inciting violence and bullying, especially among children.