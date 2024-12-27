'Morrison Hotel' made famous by The Doors goes up in flames in LA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The former Morrison Hotel, made famous by The Doors and their 1970 album of the same name, was significantly damaged by a fire that erupted in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The four-story building, which has been vacant more than a decade, burned for nearly two hours before more than 100 firefighters brought the flames under control, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Morrison Hotel was featured on the cover of The Doors' fifth album. Celebrated music photographer Henry Diltz made the image in 1969 and said years later that it took a little trickery to pull it off.

A hotel clerk told the band they weren't allowed to take photos inside, but when the clerk stepped away, the group ran into the lobby and Diltz quickly got the photo looking through the window, with legendary frontman Jim Morrison in the middle.

The album was viewed as a comeback to their roots for The Doors, coming on the heels of Morrison's on-stage arrest at a Miami concert that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and profanity.

Morrison and The Doors would release one final album, “L.A. Woman,” before he was found dead in a Paris bathtub on July 3, 1971.

Los Angeles firefighters who first arrived at the blaze on Thursday found heavy flames on the building's top floor.

Several people who were in the building escaped without injuries, including three people rescued by firefighters from the third floor, according to the department. The building’s roof collapsed, leaving its structural integrity in doubt, the department said.

The building in recent years had been used as a training site for firefighters.