Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra says he has been acquitted of royal defamation

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 August 2025 00:06 EDT

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said he was acquitted of royal defamation by a court Friday.

His lawyer also confirmed the verdict, but the Bangkok Criminal Court did not immediately issue a statement.

The law on defaming the monarchy, an offense known as lese majeste, is punishable by three to 15 years in prison. It is among the harshest such laws globally and increasingly has been used in Thailand to punish government critics.

