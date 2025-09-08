Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former PM Thaksin returns to Thailand ahead of court ruling that could lead to imprisonment

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has arrived in Bangkok after a surprise departure to Dubai

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 September 2025 04:52 EDT
Thailand Thaksin
Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in Bangkok on Monday after his surprise departure to Dubai, a day before a court ruling that could open him up to imprisonment.

Thaksin could be seen walking out of the private jet terminal of the Don Mueang International Airport from a livestream video Monday afternoon.

Last week, Thaksin said he intended to travel to Singapore for a medical checkup, but had to change the destination to Dubai instead because he was delayed by Thai immigration. He said his plane wouldn’t be able to land at Singapore's Seletar Airport, which serves small aircraft, before its 10 p.m. closing time.

Thaksin lived in Dubai during his self-imposed exile starting in 2008. He said that he had regular physicians there.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to rule whether officials have mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023, to begin an eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power.

