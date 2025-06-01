Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Thailand kicks off Pride Month with a parade in Bangkok

Sakchai Lalit
Sunday 01 June 2025 06:21 EDT

Thailand started its annual celebration Sunday for the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month, with its Pride Parade, the first to be held after Thailand legalized same-sex marriage earlier this year.

Participants marched with rainbow flags for hours in Bangkok. Pride Month celebrations have been endorsed by politicians including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was attending the parade this year.

The enactment of the Marriage Equality Act makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

