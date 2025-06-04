Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Justice Department sues Texas over in-state tuition for students without legal residency

The Justice Department Wednesday sued Texas for allowing young adult migrants, commonly referred to as “Dreamers,” to access in-state tuition at public colleges and universities

Jim Vertuno
Wednesday 04 June 2025 14:27 EDT
US Immigration University Tuition
US Immigration University Tuition (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Department on Wednesday sought to block a Texas law that for decades has given college students without legal residency in the U.S. access to reduced in-state tuition rates.

Texas was the first state in the nation in 2001 to pass a law allowing “Dreamers,” or young adults without legal status, to be eligible for in-state tuition if they meet certain residency criteria. Several states followed suit and have since passed similar legislation.

The lawsuit filed in Texas federal court asks a judge to block the law, which some state Republican lawmakers have sought to repeal for years.

“Under federal law, schools cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “The Justice Department will relentlessly fight to vindicate federal law and ensure that U.S. citizens are not treated like second-class citizens anywhere in the country.”

About 57,000 undocumented students are enrolled in Texas universities and colleges, according to the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a nonpartisan nonprofit group of university leaders focused on immigration policy.

