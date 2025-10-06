Fifth Third Bancorp to buy Comerica for $10.9 billion in tie-up of big regional banks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifth Third Bancorp is buying Comerica for $10.9 billion in an all-stock deal, tying up two big regional banks.

The buyout will create the 9th largest U.S. bank with approximately $288 billion in assets, the companies said Monday.

The combined company will have operations in the Southeast, Texas and California, and will greatly solidify Fifth Third's position in the Midwest. It is anticipated that over half of Fifth Third’s branches will be located in the Southeast, Texas, Arizona and California by 2030.

“This combination marks a pivotal moment for Fifth Third as we accelerate our strategy to build density in high-growth markets and deepen our commercial capabilities,” Fifth Third Bank Chairman and CEO Tim Spence said in a statement. “Comerica’s strong middle market franchise and complementary footprint make this a natural fit."

Comerica’s stockholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each share they own. This representing $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third’s closing stock price on Friday.

Fifth Third shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27%.

Three members of Comerica’s board will join Fifth Third’s board once the deal is complete.

The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2026. It still needs the approval of both companies’ shareholders.

Shares of Comerica rose 11% before the opening bell Monday, while shares of Fifth Third sank 2%.