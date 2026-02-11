Photos of monks and rescue dog as they finish cross-country peace walk in Washington, DC
A group of Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, completing a 15-week peace pilgrimage from Texas marked by quiet, single-file walks, a growing social media following and crowds gathering along their route. Escorted across the Chain Bridge into the capital, the saffron-robed monks and their rescue dog, Aloka, have drawn national attention with their message of mindfulness, healing and unity.
