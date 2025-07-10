Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show the trail of destruction in the aftermath of flooding in Kerr County, Texas

By Gerald Herbert,Joshua Bickel
Thursday 10 July 2025 14:39 EDT

Days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, search-and-rescue teams are using heavy equipment to untangle and peel away layers of trees, unearth large rocks in riverbanks and move massive piles of debris that stretch for miles in the search for the missing people.

