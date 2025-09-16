US auto safety regulators investigating Tesla due to door handle issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Auto safety regulators in the United States have launched a preliminary investigation into Tesla because of issues reopening door handles on some Model Y vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that its preliminary evaluation is for the 2021 Tesla Model Y. The agency said that the electronic door handles of the vehicle may become inoperative due to low battery voltage and impede vehicle reentry.

The NHTSA has received nine reports of people being unable to open the doors of 2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles. The agency said that the most commonly reported scenario was of parents exiting a vehicle after driving and trying to remove a child from the back seat or placing a child in the back seat before driving. The NHTSA said in those instances, parents were unable to reopen a door to regain access to the vehicle, with four reports of people breaking a window to get into the car.

While there are manual door releases inside the vehicles, the NHTSA said that a child may not be able to reach or operate the releases. This can result in a person being unable to quickly retrieve a child from the car.

The agency said that the incidents appear to occur when the electronic door locks receive insufficient voltage from the vehicle. It said that available repair invoices indicate that batteries were replaced after such incidents took place. Of those who reported incidents, none saw a low voltage battery warning before the exterior door handles became inoperative.

The NHTSA said that its preliminary evaluation will look at the scope and severity of the condition, including the risks that come from the conditions that have been reported to them.

The agency's investigation will also assess the approach used by Tesla to supply power to the door locks and the reliability of the applicable power supplies.

The NHTSA said that the investigation is currently focused on the operability of the electronic door locks from outside of the vehicle, as that's the only instance in which there is no manual way to open the door.

The agency said that it will continue to monitor any reports of entrapment involving opening doors from inside of the vehicle, and will take further action as needed.