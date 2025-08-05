Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found alone has been arrested, police in Tennessee said Tuesday.

Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody amid a search, police in Jackson, Tennessee, said in a social media post. Drummond's arrest came shortly after police had warned residents to stay inside their homes, having received a report that the man was spotted in a neighborhood. Jackson is more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

Further details about Drummond's arrest weren't immediately available, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has already charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators allege both men “assisted” Drummond, 28, in the family's killings.

Many questions are still unanswered, including how the relatives were slain and how the baby ended up in the Tigrett area, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the bodies.

Last week, authorities said they found the car they believe Drummond had been driving. It was located in Jackson, Tennessee, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from where the bodies were discovered and some 40 miles from where the baby was left.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has said authorities believe the family's killings were a targeted attack by Drummond, who had a relationship with the victims. The baby is safe and being cared for, authorities have said.

Officials obtained warrants for Drummond that charge him with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and weapons offenses. His criminal history includes prison time for robbing a convenience store and threatening to go after jurors. He was also charged with attempted murder while behind bars.